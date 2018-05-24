Dr. Todd Feathers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feathers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Feathers, DO
Overview
Dr. Todd Feathers, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Warminster, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Abington Rehabilitation Associates205 Newtown Rd Ste 104, Warminster, PA 18974 Directions
Abington Rehabilitation Associates2510 Maryland Rd Ste 150, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Feathers if you are having an EMG/NCV test. Dr. Feathers was very thorough and kind and I was seen within 5 minutes of my arrival.
About Dr. Todd Feathers, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1437246915
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Altoona Family Physicians of Altoona Regional Health System
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
