Dr. Todd Feathers, DO

Dr. Todd Feathers, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Todd Feathers, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Warminster, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Feathers works at Abington Rehabilitation Associates in Warminster, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Rehabilitation Associates
    205 Newtown Rd Ste 104, Warminster, PA 18974 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Abington Rehabilitation Associates
    2510 Maryland Rd Ste 150, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 24, 2018
I would highly recommend Dr. Feathers if you are having an EMG/NCV test. Dr. Feathers was very thorough and kind and I was seen within 5 minutes of my arrival.
Karen Dunleavy in Huntingdon Valley PA — May 24, 2018
Dr. Todd Feathers, DO
About Dr. Todd Feathers, DO

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1437246915
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Temple University Hospital
Internship
  • Altoona Family Physicians of Altoona Regional Health System
Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Todd Feathers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feathers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Feathers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Feathers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Feathers has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feathers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Feathers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feathers.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feathers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feathers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

