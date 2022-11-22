Overview

Dr. Todd Farrer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Northern Inyo Hospital and Southern Inyo Hospital.



Dr. Farrer works at Medical Associates of Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.