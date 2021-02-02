Dr. Todd Elmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Elmore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Elmore, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Havana, IL. They completed their residency with So Ill University School Med
Dr. Elmore works at
Locations
HSHS Medical Group Neuroscience Specialty Clinic - Havana615 N Promenade St, Havana, IL 62644 Directions (217) 757-6868
Office421 N 9th St # 240, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 757-6868
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I took my 94 year old mother to se him today. She really liked him.
About Dr. Todd Elmore, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1104854439
Education & Certifications
- So Ill University School Med
Dr. Elmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elmore works at
Dr. Elmore has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Elmore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elmore.
