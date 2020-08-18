Dr. Todd Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Edwards, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Edwards, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Calhoun, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist University Hospital and NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
Stern Cardio8060 Wolf River Blvd, Memphis, TN 38138 Directions (901) 271-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Calhoun
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist University Hospital
- NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Todd Edwards is the most outstanding cardiovascular physician! This man actually cares about his patients and only wants what is best for every one of us. He listens. He explains what's going on and he is thourogh! Best dr. Ever!
About Dr. Todd Edwards, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian University Hospital
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
