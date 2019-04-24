Dr. Todd Eads, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eads is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Eads, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Eads, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfield, CA.
Locations
Northbay Medical Center1200 B Gale Wilson Blvd, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions (317) 418-8991
Kevin J. Powers Dpm719 W 2ND ST, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (317) 396-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eads?
Dr. Eads was courteous, fixed the issue, he is someone I would trust again. I did get very sick about 5 days later and his physicians asst didn’t prescribe antibiotics and when I called back 2 additional days no one returned my call. I had a serious infection but was not taken seriously by the person taking the calls. As it turns out, Dr. Eads had not been told that I had been calling. I think after that incident the staff response has probably been dealt with as he seemed very disappointed in hearing that I had been calling when I had my follow up with him. I don’t believe any of this was his fault but I do think his office staff let both Dr. Eads and myself down. I really think he was genuinely upset that I went through what I did. May not have been his fault that I got it but it was his staff’s fault that no one took my calls seriously enough to let him know. I would go back to him if I needed another surgery. I think the issue I had has likely been resolved.
About Dr. Todd Eads, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1902063225
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eads has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eads accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eads has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eads has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eads on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Eads. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eads.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eads, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eads appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.