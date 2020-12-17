See All Neurologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Todd Dunaway, MD

Neurology
4 (35)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Todd Dunaway, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso.

Dr. Dunaway works at Neurology LLPC in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Llpc
    1919 S Wheeling Ave Ste 707, Tulsa, OK 74104 (918) 747-7517

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ascension St. John Medical Center
  Ascension St. John Owasso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 17, 2020
    I became a patient of Dr. Dunaway after my previous neurologist relocated. I have MS. Dr. Dunaway thoroughly went through my history/past tests, did new tests, and realized my medicine was no longer working effectively for me. He recommended I try Ocrevus and it has improved my quality of life tremendously. I read where some people complained about bedside manner or rudeness. That surprises me. It makes me wonder if the people don't like the news the are receiving so they blame the messenger. Or...sometimes different personalities don't mesh but that's life. The office staff is busy but they always returns calls/emails within 24 hours and they are so kind and helpful. If I have something urgent, I hear back more quickly. I understand this because I feel urgent patient issues should be prioritized over non-urgent issues. Bottom line...excellent doctor that cares about his patients, hard-working, professional, thorough and kind nurses/support staff.
    AnnH — Dec 17, 2020
    About Dr. Todd Dunaway, MD

    Specialties
    Neurology
    Years of Experience
    19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1982624268
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dunaway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dunaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dunaway has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunaway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunaway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunaway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunaway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunaway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

