Dr. Dunaway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Dunaway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Dunaway, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso.
Dr. Dunaway works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurology Llpc1919 S Wheeling Ave Ste 707, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 747-7517
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Ascension St. John Owasso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunaway?
I became a patient of Dr. Dunaway after my previous neurologist relocated. I have MS. Dr. Dunaway thoroughly went through my history/past tests, did new tests, and realized my medicine was no longer working effectively for me. He recommended I try Ocrevus and it has improved my quality of life tremendously. I read where some people complained about bedside manner or rudeness. That surprises me. It makes me wonder if the people don't like the news the are receiving so they blame the messenger. Or...sometimes different personalities don't mesh but that's life. The office staff is busy but they always returns calls/emails within 24 hours and they are so kind and helpful. If I have something urgent, I hear back more quickly. I understand this because I feel urgent patient issues should be prioritized over non-urgent issues. Bottom line...excellent doctor that cares about his patients, hard-working, professional, thorough and kind nurses/support staff.
About Dr. Todd Dunaway, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1982624268
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunaway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunaway works at
Dr. Dunaway has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunaway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunaway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunaway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunaway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunaway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.