Overview

Dr. Todd Driver, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Driver works at OC Eye Associates, Irvine, CA in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.