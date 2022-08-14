See All Ophthalmologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Todd Driver, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Todd Driver, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Driver works at OC Eye Associates, Irvine, CA in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    OC Eye Associates
    3500 Barranca Pkwy Ste 290, Irvine, CA 92606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 653-9500
    Tuesday
    6:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    6:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    6:45am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Epithelial Basement Membrane Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Greater Newport Physicians
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 14, 2022
    I have had cataract surgery in both eyes at the VA and Dr Driver did my right eye and another doctor did the left. I have not had any problems with the eye Dr Driver did, however my left eye has problems every now and then. Dr Driver finished in 30 minutes and the second doctor finished almost and hour later. Dr Driver is the best, and his bedside manners are impeccable as well. The steroid injections in the eye looked scary however I didn't feel a thing. I wish I lived in Orange County.
    Bobby Hardy — Aug 14, 2022
    About Dr. Todd Driver, MD

    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245650985
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California, San Francisco, Francis I. Proctor Foundation, Cornea & External Disease
    Residency
    • University Of California-Los Angeles Medical Center/Jules Stein Eye Institute
    Internship
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • University of California, San Francisco
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado, Boulder
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
