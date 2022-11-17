Overview

Dr. Todd Drexel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Drexel works at Graves-Gilbert Clinic in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.