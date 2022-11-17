Dr. Todd Drexel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drexel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Drexel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Drexel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Drexel works at
Locations
-
1
Graves-Gilbert Clinic201 Park St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 276-7974Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drexel?
Dr. Drexel truly cares about his patients. He listens with the intent to understand and figure out what’s really going on and not just to respond with a generic answer. I even sent my husband to him for his hormone therapy.
About Dr. Todd Drexel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1437259108
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drexel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drexel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drexel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drexel works at
Dr. Drexel has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drexel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Drexel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drexel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drexel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drexel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.