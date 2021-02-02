Overview

Dr. Todd Dorfman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Dorfman works at Tristar Health - Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.