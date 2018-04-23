Dr. Dombrowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Dombrowski, MD
Dr. Todd Dombrowski, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Keene, NH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Cheshire Medical Center, Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital and Springfield Hospital.
Cheshire Medical Center Urology Department580 Court St, Keene, NH 03431 Directions (603) 354-6570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
- Cheshire Medical Center
- Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital
- Springfield Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Have been a patient of Dr. Dombrowski's for several years. Favorite Dr I have ever had. I have an somewhat unusual diagnosis, and he kept at it until we figured it out. Talks out all test results, explains what he's thinking. He integrates his thinking with other specialists I have needed, and even referred me to another Rheumatologist in Boston to make sure I am getting every possible opinion. He also helped me out for an unrelated emergency when I called, making time immediately.
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1144481789
- ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL
- ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL
- ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Dombrowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dombrowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dombrowski works at
Dr. Dombrowski has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dombrowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dombrowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dombrowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dombrowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dombrowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.