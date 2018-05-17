Dr. Todd Doenier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doenier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Doenier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Doenier, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Doenier works at
Locations
-
1
Doenier Family Medicine S.C.1111 Delafield St Ste 321, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 446-0955Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 4:00pmWednesday1:15pm - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Unity Health Plans Insurance Corporation
- WEA Trust
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Doenier?
Extremely personable, and professional. Pays attention to every detail to make a very accurate analysis, with precise care.
About Dr. Todd Doenier, MD
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1265496319
Education & Certifications
- Waukesha Fam Prac Res
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- UW - River Falls Wisconsin
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doenier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doenier accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doenier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doenier works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Doenier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doenier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doenier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doenier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.