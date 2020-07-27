Overview

Dr. Todd Dewey, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech Univ Health Science Cntr School of Medicine|Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Dewey works at Southwest Cardiothoracic Surgeons in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.