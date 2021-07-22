See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Rockford, IL
Dr. Todd Deutch, MD

Fertility Medicine
4.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Todd Deutch, MD is a Fertility Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Fertility Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.

Dr. Deutch works at Advanced Reproductive Center in Rockford, IL with other offices in Peoria, IL and Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Reproductive Center
    435 N Mulford Rd Ste 9, Rockford, IL 61107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 229-1700
  2. 2
    Advanced Reproductive Center
    900 Main St Ste 330, Peoria, IL 61602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 220-1914
  3. 3
    Advanced Reproductive Center
    2010 S Arlington Heights Rd Ste 240, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amenorrhea
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Amenorrhea
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility

Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Oligomenorrhea Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • The Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Todd Deutch, MD

    Specialties
    • Fertility Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790945905
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Eastern Virginia Med School/ Jones Institute
    Internship
    • University of Chicago
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
