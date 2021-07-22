Overview

Dr. Todd Deutch, MD is a Fertility Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Fertility Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.



Dr. Deutch works at Advanced Reproductive Center in Rockford, IL with other offices in Peoria, IL and Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.