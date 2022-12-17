Dr. Todd Daynes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daynes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Daynes, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Daynes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They completed their residency with Saint Louis University Hospital
Dr. Daynes works at
Locations
Advanced Eye Care - Bountiful520 Medical Dr Ste 201, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (385) 317-6579
Advanced Eye Care - Salt Lake1250 E 3900 S Ste 310, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-5882
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is great. I had a pituitary tumor and he found it fast as it was affecting my eye sight. So grateful for his services
About Dr. Todd Daynes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1053412494
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Ophthalmology
