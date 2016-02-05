See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Galion, OH
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (30)
Overview

Dr. Todd Darmody, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Galion, OH. They graduated from St George',S University and is affiliated with Avita Ontario, Broward Health Imperial Point, Bucyrus Community Hospital, Galion Community Hospital and Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.

Dr. Darmody works at Avita Portland Way Medical Building in Galion, OH with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Todd Darmody, MD, FACE
    270 Portland Way S, Galion, OH 44833 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 462-4656
    Advanced Endocrine Care
    1625 SE 3rd Ave # 601, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 712-1115
    Advanced Endocrine Care
    6333 N Federal Hwy Ste 285, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 712-1115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avita Ontario
  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Bucyrus Community Hospital
  • Galion Community Hospital
  • Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Ryan White
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 05, 2016
    Excellent I stopped seeing him for a bit. Was seeing by nurse Toni excellent service caring and concerned for my well being State of the art equipment for diabetes. for better health management and a staff member went out of her way to take blood so when I come back everything will be addressed in my next visit. Sorry I didn't get her name. Very happy and excited to see what's next for my health
    — Feb 05, 2016
    About Dr. Todd Darmody, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225007545
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Vincent Catholic Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Cabrini Med Ctr-Mt Sinai Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St George',S University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darmody has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Darmody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Darmody has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darmody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Darmody. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darmody.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darmody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darmody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

