Dr. Todd Cutler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cutler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Cutler, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Cutler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Cutler works at
Locations
-
1
Texomacare OB/GYN Cutler3401 N Calais Dr, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 957-9000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cutler?
Super Dr. Super staff! 9 years with him! Recommend from babies to menopause. Caring, professional and very good at what he does! Very pleased with my surgery and all the years of care!
About Dr. Todd Cutler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215147780
Education & Certifications
- Parkland/U Tex Sw Med Ctr
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cutler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cutler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cutler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cutler works at
Dr. Cutler speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Cutler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cutler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cutler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cutler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.