See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Sherman, TX
Dr. Todd Cutler, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Todd Cutler, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Todd Cutler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.

Dr. Cutler works at Texomacare OB/GYN Cutler in Sherman, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Audrey Puentes, MD
Dr. Audrey Puentes, MD
8 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Nirmala Vallurupalli, MD
Dr. Nirmala Vallurupalli, MD
6 (26)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Texomacare OB/GYN Cutler
    3401 N Calais Dr, Sherman, TX 75090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 957-9000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
High Risk Pregnancy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
High Risk Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cutler?

    Mar 24, 2017
    Super Dr. Super staff! 9 years with him! Recommend from babies to menopause. Caring, professional and very good at what he does! Very pleased with my surgery and all the years of care!
    Linda in Gordonville — Mar 24, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Todd Cutler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Todd Cutler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cutler to family and friends

    Dr. Cutler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cutler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Todd Cutler, MD.

    About Dr. Todd Cutler, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215147780
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Parkland/U Tex Sw Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Cutler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cutler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cutler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cutler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cutler works at Texomacare OB/GYN Cutler in Sherman, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cutler’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Cutler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cutler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cutler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cutler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Todd Cutler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.