Dr. Todd Crump, MD
Dr. Todd Crump, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Todd Crump, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Sciences Center, San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Crump works at
Locations
Seton Family of Doctors - Joyville11671 Jollyville Rd Ste 102, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 402-8058
Texas Telemedicine Doctor3575 Far West Blvd Unit 29574, Austin, TX 78755 Directions (512) 402-8059
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Crump a few times. His office staff is very nice, the facility is very clean and Dr. Crump himself is nice and seems genuinely interesting in helping me with any medical concerns/problems I've had. Once he forgot the name of an OTC brand he wanted to recommend to me and he actually contacted me after my appointment and gave it to me.
About Dr. Todd Crump, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1740275437
Education & Certifications
- Austin Medical Education Program, Austin, TX
- Austin Medical Education Program, Austin, TX
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center, San Antonio, TX
Dr. Crump has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crump has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Crump works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Crump. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crump.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crump, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crump appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.