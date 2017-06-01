Overview

Dr. Todd Cowen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.