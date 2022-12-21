Overview

Dr. Todd Cohen, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Shore Cardiology Consultants in Brick, NJ with other offices in Jackson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.