Dr. Todd Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Cohen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Atrium Health Pineville, Caromont Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Piedmont Pharmacy LLC of Charlotte12610 N Community House Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 869-0075
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Pineville
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Todd Cohen, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Dr. Cohen accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
