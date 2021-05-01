Overview

Dr. Todd Clevenger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center and Providence Medford Medical Center.



Dr. Clevenger works at Southern Oregon Orthopedics in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.