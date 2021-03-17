Overview

Dr. Todd Clark, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Dermatology Associates of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.