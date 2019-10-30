Dr. Todd Cindric, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cindric is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Cindric, DPM
Dr. Todd Cindric, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greensburg, PA.
Westmoreland Foot & Ankle Care LLC700 Pellis Rd, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 832-1000
West Moreland Foot & Ankle1781 Arona Rd Ste 2, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 863-0996
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Cindric?
Very impressed!!! I have recommended to many people. Totally trust him!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1295730869
Dr. Cindric has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cindric accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Cindric has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cindric. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cindric, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cindric appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.