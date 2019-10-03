Dr. Todd Child, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Child is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Child, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Child, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lds Hospital.
Dr. Child works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Intermountain Health Care LiVe Well Center389 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (385) 282-2000Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Child?
I saw Dr. Child about a sinus infection. He was easy to talk to and very informative about options. Nice guy.
About Dr. Todd Child, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770520934
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Child has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Child accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Child has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Child works at
Dr. Child has seen patients for Laryngitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Child on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Child speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Child. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Child.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Child, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Child appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.