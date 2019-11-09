See All Podiatric Surgeons in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Todd Chappell, MD

Podiatric Surgery
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Todd Chappell, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Chappell works at Franciscan Rheumatology Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Rheumatology Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St Fl 4, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 985-6490

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 09, 2019
Had a major ankle surgery with Dr Chappell. Very communicative of what is going on and very thorough. Made me understand the goal of the surgery, the risks and the benefits and also the other options throughout the process.
— Nov 09, 2019
About Dr. Todd Chappell, MD

Specialties
  • Podiatric Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1548675192
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Todd Chappell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chappell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chappell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chappell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chappell works at Franciscan Rheumatology Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Chappell’s profile.

Dr. Chappell has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chappell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chappell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chappell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chappell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chappell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

