Dr. Todd Case, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Case is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Case, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Case, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Dr. Case works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aesthetic Physicians PC Dba Sono Bello9377 E Bell Rd Ste 155, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 513-2244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Case?
Loved my results!!!!
About Dr. Todd Case, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1942355805
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Case has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Case has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Case works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Case. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Case.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Case, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Case appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.