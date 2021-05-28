Dr. Todd Cartee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cartee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Cartee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Cartee, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They graduated from Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.
Dr. Cartee works at
Locations
ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates5 Capital Dr Ste 203, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 531-1386Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cartee did a wonderful job of taking time to walk me through the process. He was very knowledgeable and friendly and most of all, I am extremely happy with my results! His staff is phenomenal as well. I will happily recommend him to anyone. If it weren’t for moving to another city, I would 100% continue coming back.
About Dr. Todd Cartee, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- English
- 1821273236
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology Associates, Birmingham, AL
- Emory University, Atlanta, GA
- Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cartee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cartee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cartee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cartee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cartee works at
Dr. Cartee has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cartee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cartee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cartee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cartee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cartee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.