Dr. Todd Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Campbell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
-
1
Thomas Mertz MD18325 E 10 Mile Rd Ste 200, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (248) 336-0123
-
2
Comprehensive Urology28565 Schoenherr Rd, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 558-3000
-
3
Comprehensive Medical Center Pllc31157 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 336-0123
-
4
Michigan Healthcare Professionals-Comprehensive Urology37555 Garfield Rd Ste 110, Clinton Township, MI 48036 Directions (734) 522-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Really exceptional care.
About Dr. Todd Campbell, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1184680662
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
