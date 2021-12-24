Dr. Todd Cable, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cable is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Cable, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Piedmont McDuffie.
Independent Pain Management465 N Belair Rd Ste 3E, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 922-3747Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont McDuffie
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Been my provider for years. Couldn't be happier. If you want help with pain , he will help you.
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1225082506
- Maricopa Med Center
- St Michael'S Med Center
- St George's University
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Cable has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cable accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cable has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cable has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cable on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Cable. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cable.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cable, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cable appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.