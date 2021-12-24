Overview

Dr. Todd Cable, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Piedmont McDuffie.



Dr. Cable works at INDEPENDENT PAIN MANAGEMENT in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.