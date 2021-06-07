Dr. Todd Burmeister, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burmeister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Burmeister, DPM
Overview
Dr. Todd Burmeister, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Burmeister works at
Locations
-
1
Foot & Ankle Ctr681 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 160, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 263-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burmeister?
Friendly, professional and very knowledgeable. He has been our podiatrist for over 10 years. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Todd Burmeister, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1366434599
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burmeister has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burmeister accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burmeister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burmeister works at
Dr. Burmeister has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burmeister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Burmeister. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burmeister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burmeister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burmeister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.