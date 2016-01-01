Dr. Todd Burgbacher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgbacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Burgbacher, DO
Overview
Dr. Todd Burgbacher, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medical Services. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Washington County Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Burgbacher works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burgbacher?
About Dr. Todd Burgbacher, DO
- Emergency Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1821226341
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Washington County Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burgbacher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Burgbacher using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Burgbacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burgbacher works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgbacher. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgbacher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgbacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgbacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.