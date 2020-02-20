See All Plastic Surgeons in Manchester, NH
Dr. Todd Burdette, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Todd Burdette, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. 

Dr. Burdette works at ELLIOT HEALTH SYSTEM PLASTIC AND RECONSTRUCTIVE in Manchester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elliot 1 Day Surgery Center
    185 Queen City Ave, Manchester, NH 03101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 314-6450
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elliot Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Wound Repair
Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 20, 2020
    Double Mastectomy with free nipple graft. Exceptional results and excellent quality of care. I highly recommend.
    Devin H — Feb 20, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Todd Burdette, MD
    About Dr. Todd Burdette, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467569541
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Burdette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burdette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burdette has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burdette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burdette works at ELLIOT HEALTH SYSTEM PLASTIC AND RECONSTRUCTIVE in Manchester, NH. View the full address on Dr. Burdette’s profile.

    Dr. Burdette has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burdette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Burdette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burdette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burdette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burdette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

