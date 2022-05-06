Dr. Todd Brueckner, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brueckner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Brueckner, DDS
Overview
Dr. Todd Brueckner, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Springfield, MO.
Dr. Brueckner works at
Locations
-
1
Distinctive Dental Solutions1316 E Independence St, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 220-3068
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brueckner?
This is the BEST dentist I have ever encountered in my 68 years on this planet. So thorough, so careful, kind, unhurried, patient, understanding, and best of all, he didn't just take the word of my prior dentist that the tooth needed to be removed (or root-canaled) but started a complete examination of his own with tools I hadn't heard of, like shining a light THROUGH the tooth to look for cracks, and using electrical stimulation to determine whether the nerves were still working/alive, where I released grip on a tool bar to break the circuit as soon as I felt pain. He determined that the tooth was alive and healthy, with only a "remineralization" via fluoride needed to stop the sensitivity that was felt when using a Waterpik. The main pain was caused by tight jar muscles, not the tooth, and addressed in a separate way. There was no causative relationship better the two. He prevent a good tooth from being pulled. Spectacular.
About Dr. Todd Brueckner, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1235621293
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brueckner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brueckner accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brueckner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brueckner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brueckner works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brueckner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brueckner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brueckner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brueckner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.