Dr. Broder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Broder, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Broder, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL.
Dr. Broder works at
Locations
Flagler Hospital Inc.400 Health Park Blvd, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 819-4560
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Broder is possibly the best accredited psychiatrist in the north Florida area. He provides a comprehensive and uncompromising review of your psychiatric symptoms, which will lead to an accurate diagnosis, whether you like it, or not. If you want your symptoms accurately assessed, treated, and cured, Dr. Broder cannot be held in any higher esteem.
About Dr. Todd Broder, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Forensic Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broder accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broder works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Broder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broder.
