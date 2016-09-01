See All Ophthalmologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Todd Brockman, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Todd Brockman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.

Dr. Brockman works at The Eye Institute in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Brockman Office
    2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 403, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 742-5513
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Alternating Hyperphoria Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arcadian Health Plan
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • OSMA Health
    • Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Superior Vision
    • Today's Options
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 01, 2016
    Dr. Brockman skillfully did cataract surgery on both of my eyes. When I went to my Optician he looked into my eyes he asked, "who did your surgery?" He then said they are perfect.
    Hiram E. Sanders in Tulsa, OK — Sep 01, 2016
    About Dr. Todd Brockman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730187907
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Scheie Eye Institute
    Residency
    Internship
    • Presbyterian Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Brockman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brockman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brockman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brockman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brockman works at The Eye Institute in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Brockman’s profile.

    Dr. Brockman has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brockman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brockman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brockman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brockman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brockman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

