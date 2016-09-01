Dr. Todd Brockman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brockman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Brockman, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Brockman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Brockman works at
Locations
-
1
Brockman Office2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 403, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 742-5513Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arcadian Health Plan
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
- Preferred Community Choice
- Principal Financial Group
- Superior Vision
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brockman?
Dr. Brockman skillfully did cataract surgery on both of my eyes. When I went to my Optician he looked into my eyes he asked, "who did your surgery?" He then said they are perfect.
About Dr. Todd Brockman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1730187907
Education & Certifications
- Scheie Eye Institute
- Presbyterian Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brockman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brockman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brockman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brockman works at
Dr. Brockman has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brockman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brockman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brockman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brockman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brockman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.