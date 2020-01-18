Dr. Broberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Broberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Broberg, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Broberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scpmg San Marcos Laboratory400 Craven Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078 Directions (800) 290-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Broberg?
Dr broburg is an excellent doctor highly recommend him compassionate and caring answers all my questions very well operated on my thyroid a week ago all is good left my inscion clean, response promptly to messages on kp.org sense of humor
About Dr. Todd Broberg, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1174682777
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broberg works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Broberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.