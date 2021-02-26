Dr. Todd Brandt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Brandt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Brandt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and United Hospital.
Dr. Brandt works at
Locations
Metro Urology6025 Lake Rd Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 999-6800
St. Croix Orthopaedics PA8650 Hudson Blvd N, Lake Elmo, MN 55042 Directions (651) 999-6938
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Was Dr. who assisted in kidney removal. Met before operation and made me nothing to worry about. Was ready to answer any question I had. I thought he was great at what he was there to do. Made me feel at ease.
About Dr. Todd Brandt, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1417944604
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandt works at
Dr. Brandt has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandt.
