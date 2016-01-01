Overview

Dr. Todd Bradshaw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Bradshaw works at Amarillo Bone and Joint Clinic in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Glenoid Labrum Tear and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.