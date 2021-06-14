Dr. Todd Bonvallet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonvallet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Bonvallet, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Bonvallet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.
Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine - Sandy Springs960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 415, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 847-4380
Hughston Clinic - Dothan512 N Shady Ln, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 699-5747
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine - Lawrenceville771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 105, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 509-4030
Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine - Snellville2220 Wisteria Dr Ste 202, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (678) 344-4944
Hospital Affiliations
- Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bonnevalet and all his team are incredible! My back pain is completely gone. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Todd Bonvallet, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1952376337
Education & Certifications
- Fl Neck&Back Insti
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonvallet works at
