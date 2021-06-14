Overview

Dr. Todd Bonvallet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Bonvallet works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Dothan, AL, Cumming, GA, Lawrenceville, GA and Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Thoracic Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.