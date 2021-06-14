See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Todd Bonvallet, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (50)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Todd Bonvallet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Bonvallet works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Dothan, AL, Cumming, GA, Lawrenceville, GA and Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Thoracic Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
  2. 2
    Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine - Sandy Springs
    960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 415, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 847-4380
  3. 3
    Hughston Clinic - Dothan
    512 N Shady Ln, Dothan, AL 36303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 699-5747
  4. 4
    Northside Hospital Forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 484-5316
  5. 5
    Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine - Lawrenceville
    771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 105, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 509-4030
  6. 6
    Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine - Snellville
    2220 Wisteria Dr Ste 202, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 344-4944

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Todd Bonvallet, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952376337
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fl Neck&Back Insti
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Bonvallet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonvallet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonvallet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonvallet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonvallet has seen patients for Back Pain, Thoracic Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonvallet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonvallet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonvallet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonvallet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonvallet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

