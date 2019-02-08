Dr. Todd Billett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Billett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Billett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They graduated from Vcu/McV and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Billett works at
Locations
1
Virginia Physicians for Women4050 Innslake Dr, Glen Allen, VA 23060 Directions (804) 944-9955
2
Virginia Physicians for Women7605 Forest Ave Ste 206, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 430-5034Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Virginia Physicians for Women10710 Midlothian Tpke Ste 200, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 373-5855Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Virginia Physicians For Women - West Creek1630 Wilkes Ridge Pkwy Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 430-5035
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Top-notch doctor. I am a lax patient, and have previously gone to him when I had an issue - that he addressed promptly and competently. I just looked him up to set up a yearly (almost) appointment and I am shocked that he is not rated at five stars across the board. He is certainly the most competent OBGYN specialist I have worked with in almost three decades in Richmond.
About Dr. Todd Billett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1225004096
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Program
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Program
- Vcu/McV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Billett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Billett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Billett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Billett has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Billett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Billett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.