Dr. Todd Berinstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Berinstein works at ENTOffice.org in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.