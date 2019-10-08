Overview

Dr. Todd Belott, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center.



Dr. Belott works at Lakeside Physicians in Granbury, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.