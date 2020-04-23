Overview

Dr. Todd Beatty, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arvada, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.



Dr. Beatty works at Mile High Otolarynogology, LLC in Arvada, CO with other offices in Wheat Ridge, CO and Westminster, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.