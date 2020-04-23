Dr. Todd Beatty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beatty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Beatty, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Beatty, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arvada, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.
Dr. Beatty works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Main Office6870 W 52nd Ave Ste 207, Arvada, CO 80002 Directions (303) 487-0834
-
2
Main Office3895 Upham St Ste 201, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 487-0834
-
3
Satellite Office12207 Pecos St Ste 100, Westminster, CO 80234 Directions (303) 487-0834
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beatty?
Dr. Beatty and his staff are amazing ! Dr. Beatty was my last resort . All I know is I would have known about him sooner , not only would my condition have been resolved sooner ? Resulting in a pretty penny saved , but piece of mind and knowing I have an amazing ENT with great knowledge and true compassion for his patients . Thank you so much
About Dr. Todd Beatty, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1619985249
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Wis
- St Lukes MC
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beatty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beatty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beatty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beatty works at
Dr. Beatty has seen patients for Ear Ache, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beatty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Beatty. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beatty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beatty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beatty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.