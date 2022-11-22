Overview

Dr. Todd Bauer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Bauer works at Tennessee Oncology in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.