Dr. Todd Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Baker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Baker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advocate Medical Group1875 Dempster St Ste 280, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 297-6380
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
I had been thinking about getting a breast reduction for years and asked my gynecologists if she recommended anyone in particular. She referred me to Dr. Baker. I made a consultation appointment and he was extremely knowledgeable and answered all my questions and concerns. The whole process was seamless from the consultation, pre operative appointment, insurance handling, surgery, and post operative care. I'm in love with the results, and highly recommend Dr. Baker and his team.
About Dr. Todd Baker, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1871758870
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Loyola Univ Hosp
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.