Dr. Todd Auker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Auker works at Todd A Auker MD in Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters and Retinal Neovascularization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.