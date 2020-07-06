Overview

Dr. Todd Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Walterboro, SC. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center.



Dr. Allen works at Walterboro OB/GYN in Walterboro, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.