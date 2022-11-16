Dr. Todd Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Alexander, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Alexander, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Cgh Medical Center, Fhn Memorial Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and Osf Saint Paul Medical Center.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
-
1
OrthoIllinois - Riverside Office5875 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 389-9491Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cgh Medical Center
- Fhn Memorial Hospital
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- Osf Saint Paul Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- ECOH
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alexander?
Dr. Alexander was great!! He had to come to the hospital on a Sunday morning to see me. Plus, his staff had to help get a second CT approved by Humana when it was first denied. His staff was very helpful during this stressful time. During his office visit he was informative and answered all our questions. He is an awesome doctor.
About Dr. Todd Alexander, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1972572139
Education & Certifications
- U Chicago Hosps
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Washington University St Louis
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Broken Neck, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.