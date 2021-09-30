Dr. Todd Alekshun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alekshun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Alekshun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Alekshun, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Avon, CT. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine - 2000 and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and Windham Hospital.
Dr. Alekshun works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group339 W Main St, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 696-2150
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group200 Merrow Rd, Tolland, CT 06084 Directions (860) 871-5452
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Windham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and empathetic
About Dr. Todd Alekshun, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1558495689
Education & Certifications
- H.H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center - 2007
- University of Connecticut School of Medicine - 2003
- St. George's University School of Medicine - 2000
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alekshun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alekshun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alekshun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alekshun has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alekshun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Alekshun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alekshun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alekshun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alekshun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.