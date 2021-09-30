Overview

Dr. Todd Alekshun, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Avon, CT. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine - 2000 and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and Windham Hospital.



Dr. Alekshun works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Avon, CT with other offices in Tolland, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.