Dr. Todd Adkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Adkins, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anderson Regional Medical Center, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, Neshoba County General Hospital and North Sunflower Medical Center.
Dr. Adkins works at
Locations
1
The Childrens Clinic Pllc1513 Lakeland Dr Ste 101, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 354-4836
2
Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic3704 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39301 Directions (601) 693-0216
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Regional Medical Center
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Neshoba County General Hospital
- North Sunflower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Adkins for about 15 years now. He always has the best bedside manner and is an exceptional specialist. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Todd Adkins, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
